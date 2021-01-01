Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 650 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,175% compared to the average volume of 51 call options.

Shares of ST opened at $52.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,775 shares of company stock worth $5,626,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

