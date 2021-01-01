Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRN. Sidoti raised shares of Stride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet cut Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Stride stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $21.23. 432,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,485. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. Stride has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $370.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.56 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stride will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Stride news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stride by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stride by 21.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

