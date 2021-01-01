Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 436,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

QTRX stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.78. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $71,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $120,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,824 over the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTRX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

