Strs Ohio Sells 1,700 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MasTec were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ opened at $68.18 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $204,761.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,521.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,301 shares of company stock worth $2,282,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

