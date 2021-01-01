Strs Ohio Sells 20,800 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 54.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Cato were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in The Cato in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in The Cato by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Cato in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Cato in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in The Cato in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CATO opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The Cato Co. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.79 million during the quarter. The Cato had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 6.95%.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

