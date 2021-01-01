Strs Ohio Sells 565,000 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 565,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 131,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $350,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 101.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

