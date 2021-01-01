Strs Ohio Takes Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $69,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $117,651.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,568 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

