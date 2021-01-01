Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) traded down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.24. 626,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 533,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRGA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $178.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

