Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Insider Trevor Hallam Sells 2,393 Shares

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $53,531.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,105 shares in the company, valued at $874,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Trevor Hallam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $40,704.93.

On Thursday, November 5th, Trevor Hallam sold 16,751 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $251,265.00.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $838.09 million, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 43.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $512,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 55.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 410,495 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after buying an additional 1,285,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STRO shares. BidaskClub raised Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

