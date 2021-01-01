Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas Sells 9,400 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,175,319 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 163.72 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Switch in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Switch by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.