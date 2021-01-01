Tael Hits Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.72, $10.00, $6.32 and $62.56. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00041028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00301779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017077 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.20 or 0.01980319 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

