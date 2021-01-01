TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.66 ($29.01).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of TEG traded up €0.44 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €25.90 ($30.47). 212,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien AG has a 52 week low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 52 week high of €28.14 ($33.11). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

