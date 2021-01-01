Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.
TAK stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.96. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $38,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
