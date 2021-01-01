Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

TAK stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.96. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $38,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

