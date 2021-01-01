Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Trading Up 10.7%

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s share price was up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 918,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 442,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39,720 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tanzanian Gold in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 16.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 479,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 2,012.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 490,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 467,000 shares in the last quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.