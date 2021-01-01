Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Guggenheim

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPR. Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.48.

TPR stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 896.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $68,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

