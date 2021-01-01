Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.77

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 407200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TKO shares. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$463.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86.
In related news, Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,400. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$152,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,511,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,814,743.61. Insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $548,486 over the last 90 days.
About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
See Also: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.