Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.77

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 407200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TKO shares. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$463.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$87.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,400. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$152,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,511,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,814,743.61. Insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $548,486 over the last 90 days.

About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

