TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.28

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.28 and traded as high as $36.93. TCF Financial shares last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 1,043,259 shares trading hands.

TCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.83 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. TCF Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TCF Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in TCF Financial by 275.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,395,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

