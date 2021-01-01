TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) (TSE:XTD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.96

TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) (TSE:XTD)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.10. TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 8,999 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.41.

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

