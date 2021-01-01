Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of TDS stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.57. 893,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 36.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.