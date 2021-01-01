Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Announces Earnings Results

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TLGT opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.68. Teligent has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

Get Teligent alerts:

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.