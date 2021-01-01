Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Announces Earnings Results

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:TLGT opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.68. Teligent has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.
About Teligent
