Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:TLGT opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.68. Teligent has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $6.46.
About Teligent
Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.