Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TLGT opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.68. Teligent has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $6.46.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

