Telos (NYSE:TLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.00

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 6533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

TLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Get Telos alerts:

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.