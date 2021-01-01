The Buckle, Inc. Same-Store Sales Increase by 8.4% in December (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales rose 8.4% in the month of December. The Buckle’s shares climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $430,611.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,088 shares of company stock worth $2,522,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The Buckle has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. Analysts anticipate that The Buckle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle during the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

