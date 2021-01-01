The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

