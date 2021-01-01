The Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Trading Down 5.6%

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. 250,947 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 87,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

The Flowr Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

