The Progressive’s (PGR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s previous close.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $255,447.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,751 shares of company stock worth $5,407,852. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after buying an additional 1,959,785 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in The Progressive by 1.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,976,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,648,000 after buying an additional 66,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Progressive by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,641,000 after buying an additional 66,669 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

