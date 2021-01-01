The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells $874,834.88 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total transaction of $874,834.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,220,151.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TTD opened at $801.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $867.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 322.98, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,322,000 after buying an additional 78,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.