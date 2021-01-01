The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells $874,834.88 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total transaction of $874,834.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,220,151.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TTD opened at $801.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $867.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 322.98, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80.
The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
