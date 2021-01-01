ThoreCoin Market Capitalization Tops $497.24 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $497.24 million and $39,363.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $5,736.05 or 0.19540000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00028039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00127977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00556702 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00166369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300694 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00049118 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

