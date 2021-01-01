Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Director Sells $21,450.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Director Philip B. Livingston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $21,450.00.

TTSH opened at $4.30 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.49 million during the quarter.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.