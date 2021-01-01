Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.37

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.37 and traded as low as $4.97. Tiptree shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 65,696 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.

In other Tiptree news, major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes purchased 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,618.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,583,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,721,358.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 38,582 shares of company stock worth $199,724 over the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiptree in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tiptree by 568.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tiptree by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tiptree by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tiptree by 62.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

