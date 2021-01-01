TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) (LON:TOM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65

TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) (LON:TOM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.42. TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 46,437,762 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18.

About TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

