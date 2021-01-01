Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,758,837 shares in the company, valued at C$151,527,880.10.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.59 per share, with a total value of C$82,948.50.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$84,979.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.38 per share, with a total value of C$91,883.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.25 per share, with a total value of C$86,250.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,935.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.40 per share, with a total value of C$92,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.70 per share, with a total value of C$186,997.00.

TOU stock opened at C$17.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.26. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.73 and a twelve month high of C$19.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$518.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

TOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.98.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

