TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of TRTX opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $815.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 239.26, a quick ratio of 239.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,578,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,197,000 after buying an additional 165,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.6% in the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,000 after purchasing an additional 763,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 124.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 797,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,029,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 367,999 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.