TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.
Shares of TRTX opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $815.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 239.26, a quick ratio of 239.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $21.30.
About TPG RE Finance Trust
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.
