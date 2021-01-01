Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,778 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,275 call options.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.29.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,471,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,231,000 after acquiring an additional 75,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 345,472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,223,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,717,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,189,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,138,000 after purchasing an additional 209,327 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 994,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

