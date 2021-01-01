Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Shares of TBIO opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 164.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143,336 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 166.7% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at $12,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,940,000 after acquiring an additional 930,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at $15,015,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

