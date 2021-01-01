Tripio Tops One Day Trading Volume of $340,655.00 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. Tripio has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $340,655.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tripio has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00038618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.00297163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015157 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $582.13 or 0.02021034 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

