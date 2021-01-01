Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Up 5.1%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.69. 589,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,407,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. BidaskClub cut Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 146.21 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the second quarter worth $45,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the second quarter worth $88,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Tronox during the second quarter worth $113,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth $122,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

