TrueFeedBack One Day Volume Reaches $174,889.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bithumb Global. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $174,889.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00028325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00129004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.00560077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00154808 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00302692 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00049281 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile