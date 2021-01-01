Truist Boosts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $16.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.67% from the company’s previous close.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

MTDR opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,562 shares of company stock worth $140,897. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

