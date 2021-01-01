Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

NOG stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $23.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.73 million.

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $216,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $3,216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 79.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 92,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $102,000.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

