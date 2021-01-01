TTC Price Reaches $0.0205 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One TTC coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, IDEX and Upbit. In the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00038617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.63 or 0.00296533 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00024992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $584.58 or 0.02024328 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex, BitForex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

