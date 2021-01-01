Typerium Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 59.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Typerium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Typerium has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00128217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00558428 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00153863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00301359 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00049243 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,623,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Typerium

Typerium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

