Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.86. Ucore Rare Metals shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 147,014 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF)

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of rare earth elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

