Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Ultrapar Participações stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,852. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 18.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,001,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 158,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,085 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 47.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 9.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 148,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

