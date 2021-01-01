Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.90. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $156.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

