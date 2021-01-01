Unisync Corp. (UNI.TO) (TSE:UNI) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Unisync Corp. (UNI.TO) (TSE:UNI) rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.55. Approximately 10,309 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 7,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.73. The stock has a market cap of C$47.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.07.

Unisync Corp. (UNI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:UNI)

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, and distributes garments in Canada. It operates through Peerless and UGL segments. The company provides a line of flame-resistant work clothing under the DewLine Coveralls brand; leather wear; cold/wet weather outerwear garments under the Parkas brand name to government organizations, including the armed forces, parks and forestry staff, RCMP, and other users; and duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name.

