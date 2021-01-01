United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.19

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and traded as low as $24.00. United Bancshares shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 3,582 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded United Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $83.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

About United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

