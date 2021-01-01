United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG.L) (LON:UOG) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

Shares of United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG.L) (LON:UOG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $3.00. United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG.L) shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 2,967,523 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.60 million and a P/E ratio of 29.75.

United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG.L) Company Profile (LON:UOG)

United Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Podere Gallina license located in the Po Valley region of Italy; PL090 license located in the Wessex Basin, onshore United Kingdom; and P1918 license located in the offshore southern United Kingdom.

