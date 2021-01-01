United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.54. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 1,127,135 shares traded.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $149,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 641,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,945.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

