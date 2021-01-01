Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective (down from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

Shares of UEC opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.02.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 290.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Uranium Energy by 398.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 36,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Uranium Energy by 145.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

